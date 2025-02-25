en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Distorted Glitch Reveal
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by TippyTop
8exports
7 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Illuminate your brand's digital presence with our Distorted Glitch Reveal template. A high-tech wave sweeps across the screen, distorting your logo into a futuristic showcase. With full customization from logo to fonts and colors, it’s tailored for gaming, tech, or any bold brand. Make a ready-to-publish statement that’s unforgettable!
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
By 4Kadis
7s
2
3
6
Step into a world where digital disruption creates perfection with our Glitch Split Logo template. Experience your logo emerge through the mesmerizing dance of glitch and distortion, asserting your brand's cutting-edge persona. Customize your logo, tagline, and palette for an even bolder statement. This video is a tool to captivate and impress from the first frame.
By 4Kadis
6s
2
3
8
Watch in awe as the Wave Glitch Logo template introduces your brand with a neon glow and glitchy distortion. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or your next big presentation, this will showcase your logo and tagline with a stylish, tech-savvy edge. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, ensuring your story starts with a spark that can't be ignored.
By motionaceh
7s
6
7
6
Into/Outro for Youtube Channel with glitch animation. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By tinomotion
8s
5
3
8
Neon Retro Synthwave Reveal is a dynamic template with 3D elements that reveal and enhance your media. It comes with 1 logo placeholder and 1 text placeholder. You can edit the colors of the elements.
By thundermotion2021
6s
6
3
7
Embark on an adrenaline fueled ride with the Journey to Multiverse reveal. Your logo blasts through a glitchy sequence of speed lines, grabbing attention before locking into place with your tagline. Perfect for a high impact introduction or a standalone video, this template takes your brand on a voyage of excitement. Customize with your own logo, tagline, and brand colors to make a monumental debut.
By VitApSwF
14s
21
10
5
Captivate your audience with a Monitor Dark Room Intro reveal ripped from a thriller. Glitch-infused monitors within a dimly lit surveillance room display your logo and media, as if uncovering a secret story. With changeable colors to match your brand, this multipurpose template lets you integrate logos, images, and even videos to send a powerful message in any content space be it a gripping YouTube opening or a social media splash that's bound to get noticed.
By thundermotion2021
8s
3
3
8
Elevate your intro with a luminescent journey from enigmatic blues to deep purples, climaxing in a Glitchy Light Reveal and your impactful tagline. This ready-to-publish template is perfect for widescreen displays and adds a professional sheen to your content. Its customizable features let you infuse your brand's colors, solidifying your identity. Perfect for any social media or presentation, your brand will shine.
By kalinichev
13s
21
8
19
Step into a digital realm of nostalgia with our Glitch 8-Bit Opener, elevating your content with a blend of retro style and glitchy transitions. This horizontal format title template is ready to adapt to your brand's vibe with customizable logos, text, and colors. Make your mark and captivate viewers right from the start.
Menu
Templates
Solutions