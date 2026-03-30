Ghosted Lyrics

Bring your song to life with a moody, smoke‑filled lyric video. This audio‑reactive template pairs elegant, minimal typography with drifting atmospheric plumes, a built‑in timer, and an optional spectrum for extra rhythm. It’s designed to run for the full track, with smart line breaks and smooth transitions that keep lyrics readable and on‑beat. Customize fonts and colors to match your artwork, drop in your audio and lyrics, add a logo if needed, and render a polished visualizer ready for socials, premieres, and releases.