Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Film Burn Lyrics - Original 22 - Poster image

Film Burn Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Film Look
Music
Film strip
Flames
32exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a cinematic lyric video built around a glowing film-burn aesthetic. A central film strip frames your visuals while smoke, particles, and a reactive audio spectrum pulse to the music. Clean, readable lyrics sit front and center, with optional artist and logo accents for branding. Fine‑tune colors, textures, and motion for the perfect mood—romantic, moody, or intimate. Ideal for single releases, visualizers, and promotional drops, this template blends classic film nostalgia with modern, music‑reactive energy to keep audiences engaged from the first note to the last.
milinkovic profile image
milinkovic
Edit
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original 22
Edit
Original 22
Original 3
Edit
Original 3
Original 1
Edit
Original 1
Blue Theme
Edit
Blue Theme
Purple Theme
Edit
Purple Theme
Green Theme
Edit
Green Theme
Red Theme
Edit
Red Theme
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us