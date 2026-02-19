Youtube intro for cooking channel
More details
Aurora Grip Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Aurora Grip Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Lyric video
3D motion graphics
Glow
Audio spectrum
10exports
rating
Bring your music to life with a striking 3D lyric visualizer. A neon circular spectrum pulses to your track while bold lyrics take center stage, framed by sleek robotic hands and a refractive crystal. Customize colors, fonts, and logo, and fine‑tune spectrum style, frequency range, and reactivity. A built‑in timer and author info keep viewers oriented as the animation drives energy from beat to beat. Ideal for releases, promos, and social uploads, this energetic, futuristic design delivers polished visuals that elevate any genre—just drop in your audio and lyrics and you’re set.
TippyTop profile image
TippyTop
Edit
