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Stellar Meadow Lyrics - Random - Poster image

Stellar Meadow Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Astronaut
629exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a serene 3D lyric visualizer. A photoreal astronaut sits atop a vibrant meadow while clean, centered lyrics and an audio‑reactive waveform dance to your track. Built‑in timer, author info and an optional logo moment support professional releases. Tweak fonts, colors and highlight symbols to match your brand and mood. Smooth, relaxed motion keeps viewers immersed, making it ideal for singles, teasers and channel uploads across platforms. Export at high resolution and let your music’s message shine with nature‑infused visuals that feel cinematic yet intimate.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us