Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sunset Background - Original - Poster image

Sunset Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Nature
Atmospheric
Ocean
Water
519exports
rating
Bring instant calm to your video with an animated ocean sunset background. Rolling 3D waves, a glowing sun and a soft gradient sky create a cinematic, atmospheric seascape perfect for overlays, titles, intros, livestream screens and meditation content. Colors are fully customizable, including horizon, ocean and sun tones, plus sun position, size and reflection intensity, so you can match any brand or mood. Smooth, seamless motion keeps attention without distraction across widescreen, square and vertical formats. Use it as a nature backdrop, wellness visual or travel ambience to elevate your story.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us