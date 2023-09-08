Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Halloween Haunt - Fright Night - Poster image

Halloween Haunt

00:14 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Horror
Intro
Halloween
3D motion graphics
8.1Kexports
rating
Set the mood for spooky season with a cinematic 3D Halloween logo animation. A jack-o’-lantern, skeleton, cobweb-draped trees and drifting dust frame your brand as a stone-carved mark takes center stage. Perfect for intros and outros, this eerie, grungy look features dark, earth-tone styling and film grain for added texture. Easily customize your logo, tagline and web address to create a chilling, on-brand reveal for seasonal promos, streams and social content. Make an unforgettable entrance that screams Halloween.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us