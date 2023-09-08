Halloween Haunt
00:14 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
8.1Kexports
Set the mood for spooky season with a cinematic 3D Halloween logo animation. A jack-o’-lantern, skeleton, cobweb-draped trees and drifting dust frame your brand as a stone-carved mark takes center stage. Perfect for intros and outros, this eerie, grungy look features dark, earth-tone styling and film grain for added texture. Easily customize your logo, tagline and web address to create a chilling, on-brand reveal for seasonal promos, streams and social content. Make an unforgettable entrance that screams Halloween.
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