Particles Blast Lyrics

Bring your lyrics to life with a high‑energy, audio‑reactive lyric visualizer. Explosive particle rings, electric accents, and glowing typography make every line hit hard. A built‑in waveform and optional timer keep viewers engaged, while a dark, neon‑lit look ensures maximum contrast and clarity. Customize fonts, colors, and spectrum style to match your sound, and the animation adapts to your track for seamless playback. Ideal for singles, album drops, and promotional posts across platforms, this template turns your words into a mesmerizing performance.