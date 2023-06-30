Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Kids Fantasy Background - Original - Poster image

Kids Fantasy Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Glossy
Kids
Clouds
835exports
rating
Bring a magical touch to your content with a cute 3D fantasy animated background. A dreamy cloudscape fills the frame while glossy hearts, stars and gems drift into a playful tunnel, sprinkled with twinkling sparkles. Perfect for kids videos, storytime, birthdays, or cheerful channels, this vibrant loop is easy to customize—tune the colors, toggle sparkles, and set the mood you want. Use it as a seamless backdrop for intros, overlays, streams, or creative scenes that need warmth and whimsy.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us