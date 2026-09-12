Spectra Player

Showcase your music with a sleek, audio‑reactive visualizer. This template features a central album cover with a glowing highlight, a carousel of additional covers, and a full media‑player UI with play/pause, progress bar and timer. A digital spectrum dances to your track while subtle depth and blur keep attention on your brand. Perfect for singles, EPs, playlists and channel uploads, it’s clean, modern and easy to customize with your artwork, colors and spectrum style. Create captivating music visuals that look great across platforms.