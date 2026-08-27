Neon Glasswave

Bring your tracks to life with a neon glass music visualizer. This audio‑reactive design features a clean, centered glass panel, linear spectrum and waveform, with optional timecode and progress bar. Set the vibe with cyberpunk urban backgrounds, vibrant gradients, RGB split and subtle mist. Customize spectrum style, frequency ranges, glass texture, blur and colors to match your brand. Ideal for music releases, premieres and channel visuals where futuristic glow meets clarity.