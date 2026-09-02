Neon Glasswave - Vertical

Bring your track to life with a bold, vertical neon music visualizer. A frosted-glass panel frames your cover art while an audio-reactive spectrum pulses to the beat. Add artist and song details, show a clean progress bar and optional time display, and color it all with luminous glow. VHS texture, RGB split, light rays, and atmospheric haze create depth and retro flair without sacrificing clarity. Customize spectrum style, colors, and effects to match any genre. Perfect for teasers, releases, and social posts where high-impact music visuals matter.