Neon Glasswave - Post

Bring your track to life with a neon, glass‑styled music visualizer that pulses perfectly to the beat. A sleek frosted‑glass card spotlights your cover art and artist/title, while a glowing linear spectrum, progress bar and optional timecode keep viewers engaged. Cyberpunk ambience, soft mist, and subtle VHS/RGB split effects add character and depth. Ideal for music promos, teasers, and social posts, this audio‑reactive design blends glassmorphism, neon gradients, and smooth motion for a bold, high‑energy look across genres.