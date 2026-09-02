Neon Glasswave - Post
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 1 font
10exports
Bring your track to life with a neon, glass‑styled music visualizer that pulses perfectly to the beat. A sleek frosted‑glass card spotlights your cover art and artist/title, while a glowing linear spectrum, progress bar and optional timecode keep viewers engaged. Cyberpunk ambience, soft mist, and subtle VHS/RGB split effects add character and depth. Ideal for music promos, teasers, and social posts, this audio‑reactive design blends glassmorphism, neon gradients, and smooth motion for a bold, high‑energy look across genres.
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