Neon Glasswave - Square

Bring your track to life with a bold, neon glassmorphic visualizer. A centered panel showcases your cover art while an audio‑reactive spectrum, timecode and progress bar move with the music. Customize spectrum style, colors and background scenes, and add subtle RGB split or VHS textures for extra vibe. Perfect for music releases, teasers and social posts, this square visualizer keeps focus on your artist and song titles with clean, club‑ready glow. Just add audio and artwork to publish a high‑impact visual that looks great across platforms.