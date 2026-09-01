Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Glasswave - Square - Original - Poster image

Neon Glasswave - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
10exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a bold, neon glassmorphic visualizer. A centered panel showcases your cover art while an audio‑reactive spectrum, timecode and progress bar move with the music. Customize spectrum style, colors and background scenes, and add subtle RGB split or VHS textures for extra vibe. Perfect for music releases, teasers and social posts, this square visualizer keeps focus on your artist and song titles with clean, club‑ready glow. Just add audio and artwork to publish a high‑impact visual that looks great across platforms.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us