Energy Tunnel Vol 03

Bring your music to life with a high-energy neon visualizer. This template combines a 3D light tunnel, audio spectrum, and a clean player bar with timer for a polished, professional look. Drop in your audio, logo, and titles, then fine‑tune colors, spectrum styling, and UI visibility for your brand. Ideal for singles, albums, artist channels, and event promos, it delivers punchy, futuristic visuals that keep viewers engaged from start to finish. Fast to customize and export, it’s a versatile choice for YouTube, streaming, and social music releases.