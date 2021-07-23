Energy Tunnel Vol 2

Turn any track into a captivating visual with a 3D neon tunnel music visualizer. A circular spectrum pulses around your logo while artist and song details sit cleanly at the bottom with a timer and progress bar. Tweak colors, flares and spectrum accents to match your branding, then export for YouTube, Vimeo or TV. Designed for energetic beats, this template delivers futuristic glow, smooth motion and center‑focused composition so your music is always the star.