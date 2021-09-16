Energy Tunnel Vol 5

Present your music with a high‑energy neon tunnel audio spectrum. This futuristic, geometric visualizer features a centered logo, polygon spectrum around a diamond frame, and dynamic light rays synced to the beat. Built‑in timeline and timer keep viewers oriented from start to finish. Customize colors, typography, and visualizer styling to match your brand, then drop in your track and go. Perfect for YouTube and social uploads, this digital, glow‑driven design elevates singles, mixes, and podcasts with immersive, audio‑reactive motion.