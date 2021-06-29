Energy Tunnel Vol 01

Bring your music to life with a neon triangle tunnel visualizer. This 3D motion graphics template features an audio‑reactive polygon spectrum, a centered logo, artist and track details, and a sleek progress bar. Responsive pulses, light rays, and lens flares sync to the beat for an energetic, futuristic look. Customize colors, logo, fonts, timeline and optional timer to match your branding. Perfect for singles, albums, channels, and party promos across social platforms.