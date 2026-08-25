SpectraPlay

Showcase your audio with a polished, responsive music visualizer. This template features a full‑width audio spectrum, equalizer bars, and a clean media‑player UI with progress bar and timer. Add your logo, artist and track details, then tailor colors and fonts to match your brand. Built for dark, neon‑lit clarity, it delivers smooth, audio‑reactive motion that fits singles, mixes, and channel uploads. Perfect for labels, producers, and creators who want professional, on‑brand visuals that elevate every track.