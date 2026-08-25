Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
SpectraPlay - Original - Poster image

SpectraPlay

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Glow
Audio spectrum
8exports
rating
Showcase your audio with a polished, responsive music visualizer. This template features a full‑width audio spectrum, equalizer bars, and a clean media‑player UI with progress bar and timer. Add your logo, artist and track details, then tailor colors and fonts to match your brand. Built for dark, neon‑lit clarity, it delivers smooth, audio‑reactive motion that fits singles, mixes, and channel uploads. Perfect for labels, producers, and creators who want professional, on‑brand visuals that elevate every track.
TippyTop profile image
TippyTop
Edit
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
Energy Tunnel Vol 03
By bucketinfoo
Edit
2K
Energy Tunnel Vol 03 Original theme video
Tech Viz
By Romabox
Edit
2K
Tech Viz Original theme video
Water Reflection Viz
By bbpixel
Edit
2K
Water Reflection Viz Original theme video
Neon Helix Viz
By tinomotion
Edit
2K
Neon Helix Viz Original theme video
Flying Shapes Viz - Horizontal
By LuisBranco
Edit
2K
Flying Shapes Viz - Horizontal Original theme video
String Theory
By Skvifi
Edit
2K
String Theory Original theme video
React Circle Beats
By motionaceh
Edit
2K
React Circle Beats Original theme video
Bad Signal
By Romabox
Edit
2K
Bad Signal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us