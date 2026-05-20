Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wings Of Lilth - Original - Poster image

Wings Of Lilth

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Horror
Intro
Embers
Title sequence
7exports
rating
Unleash a dark, cinematic opener that forges your brand in glowing metal and drifting embers. A winged, horned figure frames bold headlines before a powerful logo reveal and tagline. Customize text, logo, and colors to match your identity, including creature tints and ambient accents. Ideal for gaming channels, trailers, streaming intros, or any brand seeking gothic, horror, or dark fantasy vibes. Smooth camera drift, atmospheric depth, and ember particles deliver an unforgettable entrance that sets the tone for your content.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us