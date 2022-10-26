Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dark Cinematic Reveal - Original - Poster image

Dark Cinematic Reveal

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Outro
Minimal
22.2Kexports
rating
Create a dark, cinematic logo reveal that’s subtle yet captivating. This minimalist design features a centered 3D logo, floating dust for atmosphere, long stylized shadows, and a soft reflective floor. Thoughtful lighting and gentle camera drift add an elegant, professional finish. Use it as an intro or outro to elevate your brand presence with a refined look and restrained motion. Customize the colors, tagline, and typography to match your identity and deliver a polished, moody reveal that feels premium without being loud.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us