Cinematic Particles Reveal
Created by igorilla
8exports
14 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into a world of magnetism with our Cinematic Particles Reveal template. Mesmerizing metallic dust swirls in the darkness, forming a square-shaped seal that conceals your logo. A dramatic sweep of light unveils your emblem, gleaming against the void. This video is perfect for intros or as a proud standalone statement of your brand. Customize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to capture the essence of your identity.
Similar templates
Best of igorilla
By Romabox
10s
5
2
12
Paint peeling cinematic logo reveal with particle and fog effects. Who can be turned on-off manually or change their color.
By Shoeeb
9s
2
3
3
Cinematic Opener
By TippyTop
11s
8
3
11
Get ready to unleash the bats of suspense and darkness with our mesmerizing Mysterious Bats template. As your logo emerges from the shadows, captivate your audience with a touch of mystery and intrigue. Perfect for Halloween campaigns or any content that requires a hint of suspense, this ready-to-publish video is fully customizable, allowing you to add your logo, tagline, colors, and fonts. Capture attention and leave a lasting impression with this multipurpose template.
By TippyTop
10s
5
3
9
Awaken your brand's true potential with our spine-chilling reveal template. Unleash the bats of suspense and darkness as your logo emerges in this ready-to-publish video. Evoke primal fear and create the uncanny in your audience, whether it's for Halloween campaigns or capturing attention with a touch of mystery. With the ability to customize your logo, tagline, colors, and fonts, this multipurpose template guarantees an unforgettable experience.
By TippyTop
13s
7
3
10
Introducing our Golden Glitter Reveal template, an elegant way to showcase your brand. Watch as golden glitter particles gracefully descend, creating an enchanting atmosphere that captivates viewers. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
By thundermotion2021
8s
4
3
6
Step into the spotlight with a dignified reveal of your logo, scaling down with a stylish wipe transition complemented by polygon-shaped particles. The Glossy Light Reveal template integrates light rays to amplify your brand, culminating in a subtle fade-in of your tagline for that final touch of sophistication. Tailor with your chosen fonts and colors to create a ready-to-publish video that's uniquely yours.
By LuisBranco
8s
5
3
10
Create your intro with soft animation, composed of lights and particles. Customize logo, tagline, colors and extras options! Come check it out and start customizing!
By Shoeeb
6s
2
3
6
Get ready for a heart-pumping football experience as our Epic Football Reveal takes center stage. Emerging from the thick fog of the field, our logo symbolizes the grit, determination, and passion of the game. Above, thunderclouds gather, representing the fierce competition and electrifying energy of the sport.
