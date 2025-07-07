Menu
Cinematic Particles Reveal - Square
Created by igorilla
9exports
14 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into a world of magnetism with our Cinematic Particles Reveal template. Mesmerizing metallic dust swirls in the darkness, forming a square-shaped seal that conceals your logo. A dramatic sweep of light unveils your emblem, gleaming against the void. This video is perfect for intros or as a proud standalone statement of your brand. Customize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to capture the essence of your identity.
Similar templates
Best of igorilla
By themediastock
12s
6
4
12
Smoky Title - Square is a smooth cinematic opener inspired by TV titles. This atmospheric intro would feel right at home in any primetime TV show, from Deadwood to Justified. Deeply customizable with control over lighting color, smoke, snow and shatter effects and a choice between logo or text. The square aspect ratio makes it the perfect opener for social media platforms like Instagram.
By rajpakhare
9s
5
3
9
Step through the portal to electrifying brand identity with our Portal Reveal template. Your logo takes the spotlight, emerging amidst a spectacle of lightning to command attention. It's the perfect way to introduce your essence with impact, complete with custom fonts and colors for a video tailored to your vision. Ideal for socials or the big screen, amplify your message with this bolt of creativity.
By milinkovic
11s
23
5
14
Step into a grand narrative with our Epic Book Unveil template, where every flip of the page is a gateway to your brand's story. Perfectly crafted for any display, this template lets you elegantly present your logo, tagline, and personalized story. Whether you're an author, educator, or a lover of fantasy, unleash the magic of your message in every cinematic reveal.
By tarazz
10s
2
3
5
Give your logo the WOW factor with Energy Logo Reveal! This video template is perfect to create a stunning reveal of your brand. With color controls and an energetic style, you can quickly make an impressive logo animation that will captivate your audience. Get ready to amaze with Energy Logo Reveal!
By S_WorX
13s
3
4
11
Set your brand on fire with our sizzling Epic Flames template! As the flames crackle and your logo emerges from the inferno, you'll feel the heat of engagement rise. Perfect for a bold introduction or a hot reveal, ensure your next video project isn't just another flicker in the vast digital world. With customizable fonts, colors, and tagline, stoke the flames of your brand's presence.
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
8
3
9
Captivate your audience right from the start with our Shiny Neon Reveal template. Watch your logo come alive in a neon dance, blinking into existence amidst a virtual downpour. With customizable logo, tagline, and color options, it's your chance to present your brand with all the mystique and allure of a nighttime cityscape.
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
8
3
9
Step into a scene right out of a sci-fi blockbuster with our Glowing Neon Reveal, where your logo becomes the hero. As rain lashes onto a rocky canvas, your neon-lit brand cuts through the downpour, captivating viewers. Tailor your tagline, fonts, and colors, and prepare to have an intro video that's as ready to publish as it is to leave your audience awestruck on any social platform.
By TippyTop
13s
7
3
10
Introducing our Golden Glitter Reveal template, an elegant way to showcase your brand. Watch as golden glitter particles gracefully descend, creating an enchanting atmosphere that captivates viewers. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
