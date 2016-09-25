Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Darkness - Original - Poster image

Darkness

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
3D motion graphics
Outro
16.2Kexports
rating
Create a powerful brand moment with a dark, cinematic logo reveal. A top-down spotlight cuts through volumetric fog to unveil your 3D emblem with elegant, glossy reflections. Keep things minimal with a centered layout and a clean tagline field below. Toggle a metallic texture or preserve original brand colors, refine ambient lighting, and match the mood to your identity. Ideal for intros and outros, this refined opener pairs atmospheric visuals with smooth motion for maximum impact in a few seconds. Customize quickly, render confidently, and captivate viewers from the first frame.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us