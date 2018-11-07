Dark Tear
00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
41Kexports
Create a powerful first impression with a cinematic logo animation wrapped in moody smoke and a dramatic cloth tear reveal. This elegant 3D motion design features lens flares, letterbox framing, and a glowing logo treatment, perfect for intros and outros. Customize colors and tagline to match your brand, and let the smooth camera drift and atmospheric depth set the tone. Ideal for channels and brands seeking a refined, mysterious vibe without fuss—polished, minimal, and memorable.
Reviews (16)
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by laura58
easy to use great graphics
lovedit. easy to edit and quick
by boilingtrader
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the video itself was good, but i'm having trouble downloading the video. still waiting at the moment, been 15 minutes the progress bar hasn't moved
by genatique
slsl
hello world
by andystovall26
amazing!
i wasn't really looking for an intro but i thought i'd just scroll through and glance. i found this and absolutely loved it!
by wallkernotbad
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by clay4
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amazing!!!!
by Kdiddlydubz
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great job on this site this is the true intention of what the internet was made for so anyone around the world can have access to these services instead of needing to be in drivable distance
by jooshypxnda
incredible and easy
really easy to use and comes out really professional! bit on the pricey side for 8 gbp for one video a month but it's still a good service
by ninjamaster1800
great but can use some improvement
the video editer is great but i would suggest that they have my ability to upload more images into the intro but overall great and easy to understand
by TheEarl
videobolt is awesome!
i just love all the different templates that are available. sometimes i wish the editing process was easier with some of them. but for the most part, it's a cool tool.