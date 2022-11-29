Reflection and Particles Reveal

Showcase your brand with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. This elegant intro/outro pairs reflective surfaces, depth of field, and tasteful particles for a premium finish. Customize colors, highlights, and particle tones to match your identity, then add your logo and tagline for a polished end card or opener. Smooth camera drift and a subtle flash transition keep the focus on your mark while delivering a modern, high-end look. Perfect for YouTube intros, branded bumpers, and professional idents.