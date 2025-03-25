en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Cinematic Reflective Intro
00:00/00:16
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by Goldenmotion
11exports
16 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Set the stage for a memorable reveal with our Cinematic Reflective Intro template. Featuring a smooth title entry that transitions to a radiant 3D logo, this animation builds suspense and delivers a premium brand showcase. Fit for cinematic trailers or high-end promotions, customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors effortlessly. Make an impact with a video that's polished, professional, and ready to premiere.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
By bbpixel
15s
2
3
4
Logo Mockup Denim Print features 3 interesting camera angles accompanied by an elegant depth of field effect for a photo-realistic, classy, showcase of your logo. Comes in Denim Print, Foilstamp, Metallic Badge, Pencil Sketch, and Luxury Reflection background options.
By mocarg
22s
9
4
20
Cinematic 3D Reveal is a breathtaking metallic 3D logo reveal inspired by the intros of DC's film universe! Customize it from head to toe with controls for various colors and advanced effects (reflections, glow, blur and materials). This is the perfect start for your own branded universe.
By d3luxxxe
15s
26
8
17
Words Fusion Logo Reveal features fast moving text planes which assemble your logo alongside light rays. This modern, dynamic, abstract looking animation is extremely easy to customize. This is great opener for trailer promos, video productions, presentations, product showcases, portfolios and more.
By S_WorX
15s
4
3
6
Drive your brand forward with the electrifying Car Light Logo Intro template. Watch as a car's headlights sweep across the screen, artfully uncovering your logo in a full-screen format built for engagement. This template is a powerhouse of customization with editable fonts and colors, ensuring your brand is showcased with the precision it deserves. Perfect for any platform, it keeps your branding racing ahead.
By AlexG1985
20s
2
3
12
Introduce your brand with a forward-thinking edge using our Epic Blockchain Crypto Reveal. This high-energy template features dynamic animations, perfect for innovative tech presentations and startup pitches. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to make an unforgettable impact at IT conferences or crypto events. Dive into the video revolution and tell a story of technology and progress.
By bbpixel
15s
2
7
11
Extrusion Fields Logo Reveal features interesting camera angles, depth of field, soft shadows and extruded text and logo placeholders all combined to present your message in a different and interesting way.
By bbpixel
15s
2
3
3
Logo Mockup Denim Print features 3 interesting camera angles accompanied by an elegant depth of field effect for a photo-realistic, classy, showcase of your logo. Comes in Denim Print, Foilstamp, Metallic Badge, Pencil Sketch, and Luxury Reflection background options.
By bbpixel
30s
6
7
15
Christmas Wishes is an elegant, festive animation and it is a perfect way to wish something nice to your family, friends, business partners, colleagues, and customers. Features magical falling snow, various particle effects, and your wishes dipped in gold or silver accompanied by light rays. Perfect for creating Christmas Intros, Holiday Greetings, Corporate, Business Seasonal Greetings, Family Greetings, Church Christmas Videos, New Year related videos, etc.
Menu
Templates
Solutions