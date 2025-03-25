en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Cinematic Reflective Intro

Templates
/
Intro
15-30s
Landscape
Gloss
Glow
Flare
Modern
Elegant
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Cinematic Reflective Intro - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:16
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
11exports
16 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Set the stage for a memorable reveal with our Cinematic Reflective Intro template. Featuring a smooth title entry that transitions to a radiant 3D logo, this animation builds suspense and delivers a premium brand showcase. Fit for cinematic trailers or high-end promotions, customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors effortlessly. Make an impact with a video that's polished, professional, and ready to premiere.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Luxury Reflection Original theme video
Luxury Reflection
Edit
By bbpixel
15s
2
3
4
Logo Mockup Denim Print features 3 interesting camera angles accompanied by an elegant depth of field effect for a photo-realistic, classy, showcase of your logo. Comes in Denim Print, Foilstamp, Metallic Badge, Pencil Sketch, and Luxury Reflection background options.
Cinematic 3D Reveal Original theme video
Cinematic 3D Reveal
Edit
By mocarg
22s
9
4
20
Cinematic 3D Reveal is a breathtaking metallic 3D logo reveal inspired by the intros of DC's film universe! Customize it from head to toe with controls for various colors and advanced effects (reflections, glow, blur and materials). This is the perfect start for your own branded universe.
Words Fusion Original theme video
Words Fusion
Edit
By d3luxxxe
15s
26
8
17
Words Fusion Logo Reveal features fast moving text planes which assemble your logo alongside light rays. This modern, dynamic, abstract looking animation is extremely easy to customize. This is great opener for trailer promos, video productions, presentations, product showcases, portfolios and more.
Car Light Logo Intro Original theme video
Car Light Logo Intro
Edit
By S_WorX
15s
4
3
6
Drive your brand forward with the electrifying Car Light Logo Intro template. Watch as a car's headlights sweep across the screen, artfully uncovering your logo in a full-screen format built for engagement. This template is a powerhouse of customization with editable fonts and colors, ensuring your brand is showcased with the precision it deserves. Perfect for any platform, it keeps your branding racing ahead.
Epic Blockchain Crypto Original theme video
Epic Blockchain Crypto
Edit
By AlexG1985
20s
2
3
12
Introduce your brand with a forward-thinking edge using our Epic Blockchain Crypto Reveal. This high-energy template features dynamic animations, perfect for innovative tech presentations and startup pitches. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to make an unforgettable impact at IT conferences or crypto events. Dive into the video revolution and tell a story of technology and progress.
Extrusion Fields Original theme video
Extrusion Fields
Edit
By bbpixel
15s
2
7
11
Extrusion Fields Logo Reveal features interesting camera angles, depth of field, soft shadows and extruded text and logo placeholders all combined to present your message in a different and interesting way.
Denim Print Original theme video
Denim Print
Edit
By bbpixel
15s
2
3
3
Logo Mockup Denim Print features 3 interesting camera angles accompanied by an elegant depth of field effect for a photo-realistic, classy, showcase of your logo. Comes in Denim Print, Foilstamp, Metallic Badge, Pencil Sketch, and Luxury Reflection background options.
Christmas Wishes Purple & Gold theme video
Christmas Wishes
Edit
By bbpixel
30s
6
7
15
Christmas Wishes is an elegant, festive animation and it is a perfect way to wish something nice to your family, friends, business partners, colleagues, and customers. Features magical falling snow, various particle effects, and your wishes dipped in gold or silver accompanied by light rays. Perfect for creating Christmas Intros, Holiday Greetings, Corporate, Business Seasonal Greetings, Family Greetings, Church Christmas Videos, New Year related videos, etc.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us