Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Dark Fantasy Game Intro - Original - Poster image

Ashen Descent

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Cinematic
Embers
12exports
rating
Unleash a dramatic brand presence with a cinematic dark‑fantasy logo animation. Traverse a moody 3D landscape of jagged rock, brooding clouds, and glowing embers as your mark emerges in epic fashion. Designed for gaming, streaming, and high‑impact branding, this intro blends atmospheric depth, smoky reveals, and dynamic particles to command attention from the first frame. Fully customizable colors and audio let you match the vibe to your channel or project. If you want a bold, immersive opener that looks like a game trailer, this template delivers a premium, attention‑grabbing logo reveal.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us