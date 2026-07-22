Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fantasy Magic - Original - Poster image

Obsidian Portal

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Cinematic
Fantasy
6exports
rating
Summon a powerful brand entrance with a cinematic 3D portal that forges your logo from swirling smoke and crackling energy. This fantasy-inspired logo animation blends atmospheric landscapes, moody fog, and luminous effects for epic impact. Ideal for intros and outros, it features a clean center hold for strong brand recall. Easily customize the logo, adjust the electricity and accent colors, and choose your soundtrack. Deliver a polished, high-impact reveal for gaming, entertainment, and creative brands with just a few clicks.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us