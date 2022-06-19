Energy Explosion

Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic 3D logo reveal charged by lightning and a pulsing energy core. This high-impact logo animation blends neon glows, smoke, particles and a reflective floor for a bold, futuristic look. Ideal for intros and outros across tech, gaming and sci‑fi content, it features customizable colors, optional metallic or flat logo styles, and a small tagline/URL field. Fast to edit and eye‑catching in any 16:9 workflow, it delivers an epic, energetic identity moment your audience will remember.