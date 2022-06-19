Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Energy Explosion - Original - Poster image

Energy Explosion

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Electricity
3D motion graphics
Cinematic
36.2Kexports
rating
Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic 3D logo reveal charged by lightning and a pulsing energy core. This high-impact logo animation blends neon glows, smoke, particles and a reflective floor for a bold, futuristic look. Ideal for intros and outros across tech, gaming and sci‑fi content, it features customizable colors, optional metallic or flat logo styles, and a small tagline/URL field. Fast to edit and eye‑catching in any 16:9 workflow, it delivers an epic, energetic identity moment your audience will remember.
sergeyeremeew555 profile image
sergeyeremeew555
Edit
Themes (8)
Reviews (1)
Similar templates
Best of sergeyeremeew555
Original
Edit
Original
Red Color
Edit
Red Color
Yellow lightning
Edit
Yellow lightning
Flat Logo Orange Color
Edit
Flat Logo Orange Color
Green Color
Edit
Green Color
Blue and Orange Color
Edit
Blue and Orange Color
White Color
Edit
White Color
Purple Color
Edit
Purple Color
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us