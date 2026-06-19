Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dark Temple Unveil - Original Theme - Poster image

Runic Gate

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Cinematic
Portal
15exports
rating
Conjure a powerful brand moment with a cinematic 3D logo animation. A glowing portal swirls open inside a shadowy temple, crackling with electricity and drifting particles before revealing your mark with a premium reflective finish. Ideal for intros and outros, this atmospheric, fantasy‑infused design features bold center framing, smooth motion, and a dramatic hold for your logo and tagline. Easily customize the headline, logo, tagline, colors, and soundtrack to match your identity. If you want an epic, high‑impact reveal with energy, depth, and polish, this template delivers unforgettable presence in seconds.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us