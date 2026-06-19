Runic Gate

Conjure a powerful brand moment with a cinematic 3D logo animation. A glowing portal swirls open inside a shadowy temple, crackling with electricity and drifting particles before revealing your mark with a premium reflective finish. Ideal for intros and outros, this atmospheric, fantasy‑infused design features bold center framing, smooth motion, and a dramatic hold for your logo and tagline. Easily customize the headline, logo, tagline, colors, and soundtrack to match your identity. If you want an epic, high‑impact reveal with energy, depth, and polish, this template delivers unforgettable presence in seconds.