Runic Gate - Vertical

Summon an unforgettable brand hit with a cinematic 3D portal reveal. This vertical logo animation blends glowing energy, swirling vortex motion, and atmospheric particles to deliver an epic impact. Customize headline and tagline, swap in your logo, and fine‑tune colors for the energy, smoke, and particles to match any brand palette. The reflective metallic finish elevates your mark, while the centered composition keeps attention locked on the reveal. Perfect for intros, outros, and story placements when you need bold fantasy vibes with premium polish.