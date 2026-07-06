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Runic Gate - Vertical - Original Theme - Poster image

Runic Gate - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Fantasy
Portal
8exports
rating
Summon an unforgettable brand hit with a cinematic 3D portal reveal. This vertical logo animation blends glowing energy, swirling vortex motion, and atmospheric particles to deliver an epic impact. Customize headline and tagline, swap in your logo, and fine‑tune colors for the energy, smoke, and particles to match any brand palette. The reflective metallic finish elevates your mark, while the centered composition keeps attention locked on the reveal. Perfect for intros, outros, and story placements when you need bold fantasy vibes with premium polish.
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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Contact Us