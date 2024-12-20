en
Smokey Beast Unveil
Created by motionsparrow
10exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing the Smokey Beast Unveil, where a mythic beast of smoke and fire soars across your screen, igniting your brand into existence. Customize this multipurpose reveal with your own colors, fonts, logo, and tagline, and harness the powerful storytelling of cinema for your intros or standalone pieces. Perfect for social media or presentations, it's a captivating and ready-to-publish masterpiece that will leave a bold impression.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By v.createvfx
7s
2
2
5
Elevate your brand with our Magical Smoke Reveal template. Experience the magic as smoke gracefully reveals your logo against a concrete backdrop. Whether you're looking for an attention-grabbing intro, an impactful outro, or a standalone showcase of your brand, this template has you covered. With easy customization options for your logo and colors, you can create a captivating video that aligns with your brand identity. Get ready to publish a video that leaves a lasting impression.
By themediastock
10s
2
3
10
Unleash the power of your brand with our Chronicles Title Design 3 template. Watch as your 3D metallic logo is revealed by a warm fire and fire particles, creating an epic historical vibe. The burning fire at the bottom of the screen and the flowing particles add a mesmerizing touch to your video. With a customizable slogan text at the bottom, this ready-to-publish video is perfect for captivating intros or as a standalone presentation. Make a lasting impression and elevate your brand's presence with this multipurpose motion graphics template.
By S_WorX
13s
5
4
4
Title intro for your creepy tales in darkness.
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
7
3
15
Reveal your logo with a powerful fiery effect.
By AlexG1985
8s
6
2
5
Cracks Logo is an raw and impactful After Effects template with a dark and grungy scene, smoke, burning particles and a spinning logo that slams in to the ground causing a shock wave of cracks and falling debris. This template contains 1 logo placeholder. It's child's play to use and ideal if your new to AE. A wicked intro or opener to your TV shows, trailers, teasers, films, movies, documentaries, commercials, promos, events, presentations and slideshows. Create a stunning logo reveal with this ground breaking AE template
By voxyde
9s
7
3
6
Are you looking for a mind-blowing opening to your video? We have the right design, literally! A dragon emerges from the darkness, blows flames directly at the camera, and reveals your logo and tagline! This magical and mystical intro will become your brand’s property and something to make you remembered by! Create in minutes, love it forever!
By MD_Video
10s
2
3
12
A cinematic animation in a dark style, used in many movies trailers and video blockbusters. Animated text or logo (optional) becomes a powerful metallic emblem which can be opener for a dark epic movie or trailer. Use any Logo or Text title and make your intro look Cinematic and Epic!
By Skvifi
10s
8
3
13
Prepare for a launch that'll shake the digital landscape with our Rocket Fury template. Witness your logo emerge from the earth, born from the dust and rubble of an explosive missile reveal. With endless customization options for your logo, tagline, colors, and fonts, this video will make your brand's introduction earth-shatteringly memorable. Aim high and make an impact that's as powerful as a rocket's liftoff!
