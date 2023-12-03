Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Distorted Glass Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Distorted Glass Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 3 texts · 4 fonts
Lyric video
Music
Glitch
Bubble
3D motion graphics
5.2Kexports
rating
Bring your song to life with a polished lyric video that blends glass 3D visuals, bold typography, and glitch aesthetics. Floating glass spheres, film-burn color washes, and an audio‑reactive spectrum amplify every beat, while a timer and track info keep viewers engaged. Easily customize fonts, colors, lyric pacing, and effects to match your sound and branding. Perfect for artists, labels, and producers seeking a high‑impact visual companion for singles, promos, and uploads across digital platforms.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us