Magical Christmas

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
30-60s
Landscape
Vacation
Night
Christmas
Holidays
Glow
Flare
Particles
Cinematic
More details
Magical Christmas - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:31
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
TippyTop profile image
Created by TippyTop
19exports
32 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
7texts
1font
1audio
Bring the enchantment of the holidays to life with a Magical Christmas. Your brand sparkles into view surrounded by twinkling lights, shimmering snow, and the warm glow of Christmas magic. Perfect for spreading wonder through festive greetings or captivating promotions, this customizable template lets your logo and message shine like the brightest star in a magical holiday sky. Make this season unforgettable!
Edit
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
Christmas Wishes Original theme video
Christmas Wishes
Edit
By starlight_motion
33s
25
19
32
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Wishes template. As a picturesque snowfall gently reveals each precious memory, your photos and videos come alive, offering a cozy backdrop to your heartwarming tales. Easily insert your logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors to tailor your message perfectly. Ideal for Christmas greetings or creating a festive feel in any video project.
Santa Sleigh Reveal Original theme video
Santa Sleigh Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
17s
6
6
20
Spread the holiday cheer with our magical Santa Sleigh Reveal template. As Santa's sleigh soars through a wintry night, your logo is unveiled with a sparkle, perfect for your seasonal greetings or festive promotions. Customize with your texts, colors, and fonts to create a winter wonderland that reflects your brand's identity. Ready to publish, this heartwarming video will sleigh your audience and leave them feeling merry!
Xmas Wishes Original theme video
Xmas Wishes
Edit
By MotionBank21
54s
25
17
20
Create a heartwarming holiday greeting with Xmas Wishes. This template wraps your message in a festive bow, featuring sparkling animations and winter magic. Personalize with your own text, colors, and logo, and share the holiday spirit with clients, friends, or family. It's your perfect solution for a polished, cheerful, and memorable seasonal communication.
Christmas Wishes Original theme video
Christmas Wishes
Edit
By EnjoystX
36s
2
14
8
Christmas Wishes is a bright and jolly template. A beautifully designed and stylishly animated Christmas scene with sparkling particles and Christmas decorations. This template contains 6 editable text layers. A festive intro or opener to your presentations, slideshows, promotions, events, invitations, TV shows, commercials, competitions, Facebook, and YouTube videos. Wish your audience a very Merry Christmas with this fantastic template.
Christmas Slideshow Original theme video
Christmas Slideshow
Edit
By bbpixel
1min
22
23
17
Christmas Slideshow video card is a beautiful and festive animation with decorations, Christmas tree branches, simple light leaks and magical transitions. A wonderful way to present a video of your friends, family, memories, special occasions, vacations and holiday photos or as an intro to any holiday event.
Holiday Greetings Original theme video
Holiday Greetings
Edit
By themediastock
10s
7
3
10
Step into the holiday shine with the Holiday Greetings template that spells out your message in beautiful reflective text against a play of magical particles. The customizable elements such as video, images, and colors allow you to convey your greetings in a festive spectacle.
Spooky Slice Original theme video
Spooky Slice
Edit
By S_WorX
56s
3
21
7
Enter the realm of spine-chilling storytelling with our Spooky Slice template. Immerse your audience in a Halloween-themed photo slideshow that will leave them captivated and slightly terrified. With the ability to customize fonts, colors, and images, this multipurpose template can be adapted to fit any theme or brand. Whether it's for a haunted house walkthrough or a bone-chilling sales presentation, this template will ensure your message cuts through the darkness.
Photos In The Winter Forest Original theme video
Photos In The Winter Forest
Edit
By vivace_studio
45s
22
11
5
Display your best holiday photos inside a magical snowy forest. The photo frames decorate footage of real pines in this wonderful digital Christmas card.
