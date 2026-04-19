Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Titan of War - EPIC BEGINNING - Poster image

Titan of War

00:13 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Cinematic
Fantasy
258exports
rating
Ignite your brand with a cinematic logo animation set in a dark, fantasy world. This 3D motion graphics intro combines a mythic warrior, blazing fire trails, and rolling smoke to build suspense and deliver an epic logo reveal. Use multiple title cards to frame your message before the finale. Fine‑tune colors, fonts, and metallic finishes to match your brand, then export a striking opener that commands attention. Perfect for intros, trailers, and title sequences seeking a bold, atmospheric, and medieval‑tinged vibe with fire, smoke, and a dramatic explosion at its core.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us