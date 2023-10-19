Chromatic Reveal

Make a bold entrance with a fast, neon‑charged logo reveal. This template blends RGB split, chromatic aberration, lens flares, and a dynamic tunnel perspective to deliver a crisp, futuristic identity hit. It’s ideal as a punchy intro or clean outro, finishing on a centered logo with a customizable tagline. Adjust colors to match your brand and export a ready-to-publish logo animation that stands out across platforms. If you need a sleek, digital, glitch‑style reveal with high contrast and depth, this design delivers attention-grabbing motion in seconds.