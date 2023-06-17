Make your brand pop with a neon glitch logo reveal that fuses digital distortion, RGB split, and scanline effects into a bold, tech-forward identity sting. This energetic logo animation is perfect for intros, outros, and short promos, featuring smooth yet punchy motion, rich color transitions, and a clean centered final hold with space for a tagline. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. If you want a modern, futuristic look that grabs attention in seconds, this versatile template delivers high-impact results with minimal effort.