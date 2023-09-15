Multiverse Glitch Reveal

Launch your brand with a hyper-energetic glitch logo animation. This design blasts through warp-speed lines into rotating sunburst backdrops, LED-style dot matrices, and bold neon color shifts. Expect channel splits, halftone textures, and punchy wipes that keep attention locked on your mark. Easily swap in your logo, choose your palette, toggle glow, and add a clean tagline for a crisp finish. Perfect for intros or outros across social, streams, and promos when you need fast, modern, digital impact.