Golden Glitter Reveal
00:13 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
39.9Kexports
Make a dazzling first impression with a cinematic logo animation bathed in gold glitter. This elegant, luxury-styled ident blends 3D motion graphics with sparkling particles, bokeh ambience, and a refined metallic finish. Perfect for brand intros and outros, it features a clean centered layout, a dramatic build-up, and optional tagline text. Easily customize colors, glitter styling, and typography using intuitive controls to match your brand. Ideal for premium products, events, and upscale presentations where a sophisticated reveal and polished finish elevate your identity.
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