Cyber Blade

Launch your channel with a cinematic cyberpunk opener built for gaming and esports. This 3D motion graphics template combines a heroic sci‑fi character, neon city backdrops, volumetric smoke, and shimmering particles to deliver bold headline moments before a polished logo reveal. Customize multiple text scenes, logo, colors, and glow/flicker intensity to match your brand. Smooth camera moves, depth of field, light leaks, and lens flares create premium production value. Perfect for intros, stingers, and hype reels where you want futuristic energy and instant impact.