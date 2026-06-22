Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cyber Blade - Original - Poster image

Cyber Blade

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
3D motion graphics
Cyberpunk
Futuristic
Title sequence
8exports
rating
Launch your channel with a cinematic cyberpunk opener built for gaming and esports. This 3D motion graphics template combines a heroic sci‑fi character, neon city backdrops, volumetric smoke, and shimmering particles to deliver bold headline moments before a polished logo reveal. Customize multiple text scenes, logo, colors, and glow/flicker intensity to match your brand. Smooth camera moves, depth of field, light leaks, and lens flares create premium production value. Perfect for intros, stingers, and hype reels where you want futuristic energy and instant impact.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us