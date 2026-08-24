Ether Collision

Unleash a dramatic brand reveal with a smoky, cinematic collision. Opposing plumes converge into a glowing energy core that bursts to unveil your logo, then recede into atmospheric wisps. This short, high‑impact ident works perfectly as an intro or outro. Customize smoke and background colors, particle intensity, and optional tagline, then pair it with your soundtrack. Ideal for tech, gaming, film, music and creators seeking a premium, memorable sting.