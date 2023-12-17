Xmas Wreaths Reveal

Bring holiday cheer to your brand with a 3D Christmas logo reveal framed by a lush wreath, shiny ribbons, and gentle snowfall. This festive logo animation is perfect for intros and outros across seasonal campaigns. Easily drop in your logo, add a short tagline, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Smooth, elegant motion and vibrant decorations make your identity feel merry and memorable. Ideal for social posts, promos, livestream bumpers, or end screens, it’s ready to publish in minutes and designed to make your seasonal content sparkle.