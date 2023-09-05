Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Meditation Reveal - Silver - Poster image

Meditation Reveal

00:16 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Atmospheric
6.5Kexports
rating
Bring calm focus to your branding with a serene 3D logo animation. A meditating figure forms from particles amid drifting smoke and soft light rays, then gracefully dissolves to reveal your logo and tagline. This elegant, minimal design is perfect for wellness, yoga and mindfulness brands seeking a peaceful intro or outro. Customize colors, glow and logo styling to match your identity, and publish a polished reveal that feels refined and tranquil across your content.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
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Contact Us