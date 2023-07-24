Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Diamond Reveal - Black Diamond 2 - Poster image

Diamond Reveal

00:15 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Photorealistic
Shatter
9.1Kexports
rating
Make your brand shine with a premium logo animation built around a photoreal 3D diamond. The gemstone fractures into shimmering shards to reveal your logo, accented by tasteful lens flares, glossy reflections, and subtle particles. This elegant, cinematic design is perfect for intros and outros, conveying luxury and polish. Easily customize colors to match your brand palette, add your logo, and include a tagline. With refined 3D motion graphics, glass-like materials, and depth-of-field macro visuals, this template delivers an impressive, ready-to-publish reveal that elevates your brand presence.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us