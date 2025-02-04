en
Gold Petals Reveal

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Flowers
Gold
Metal
Love
Reflection
Flare
Particles
Cinematic
More details
Gold Petals Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:11
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
TippyTop profile image
Created by TippyTop
11exports
11 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into a world of enchantment with our Gold Petals Reveal template. Unfold the magic of your brand as warmth and romance fill the screen, offering a sophisticated and dreamy essence. With options to customize your logo, tagline, and colors, you can create a video that speaks the language of love and leaves a charming impression.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
Luxury Logo Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Luxury Logo Reveal - Horizontal
Edit
By MotionParsec
12s
5
3
13
Perfect luxure logo reveal is the best way to show your brand.
Elegant Leather Logo Original theme video
Elegant Leather Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
7s
22
3
4
Dark elegant metallic logo on a leather flag. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Dark Metal Reveal Original theme video
Dark Metal Reveal
Edit
By PixBolt
7s
6
3
7
Make your brand shine with our Dark Metal Reveal template, designed to give your logo a cinematic touch. Begin your video with a polished, chrome-like version of your logo, only to reveal its vibrant, true colors with a striking light flare effect. This multipurpose reveal video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations, allowing you to engage and captivate your audience. Customize the template with your logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors to create a stunning final product. Get ready to publish and make your brand stand out with a cinematic edge.
Luxury Particles & Reflection Golden Logo theme video
Luxury Particles & Reflection
Edit
By d3luxxxe
8s
27
4
18
Luxury Particles Logo Reveal is a bright and elegant animation that will give your logo or text a polished luxury metallic look alongside particle reveal effect. You can choose between: Gold, Silver or Original Logo Colors. Placeholder for an optional background media is also available.
Elegant Glossy 2 Theme 04 theme video
Elegant Glossy 2
Edit
By motionaceh
7s
7
3
6
Clean logo with elegant glossy is perfect to show of intro/outro of your company. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Luxury Silver & Gold Logo Blue theme video
Luxury Silver & Gold Logo
Edit
By vivace_studio
14s
7
3
9
Luxury Silver & Gold Logo is a 3D animated template with a stylized logo reveal. This template contains 2 versions of the logo style: silver and gold. Perfect for an opener, intro or outro to your promos, presentations, and media channels.
3D Metallic Original theme video
3D Metallic
Edit
By mocarg
9s
12
4
10
3D Metallic is a bold logo reveal inspired by the legendary Lucasfilm intro. The subtle animation uses your logo or text to establish a tension that feels like the start of an adventure. Every element is customizable — the material of the logo and background, lighting color, bevel intensity and more.
Holiday Cheer Original theme video
Holiday Cheer
Edit
By S_WorX
12s
4
4
8
Deck your brand with festive flair using our Holiday Cheer template. As animations sparkle and evoke a cozy, heartwarming atmosphere, your logo and text unveil themselves, spreading Christmas joy across every screen. This multipurpose template is perfect for adding a seasonal touch to your YouTube intros, social media posts, or any video project. Tailor your message with customizable fonts and colors to make a merry impression.
