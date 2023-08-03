Youtube intro for cooking channel
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YouTuber Reveal - Original - Poster image

YouTuber Reveal

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
YouTube
Outro
1.2Kexports
rating
Launch your videos with a bold YouTube-focused logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics opener bursts with floating social badges—likes, comments, and bell icons—framing a dynamic play emblem that transitions into your brand logo and tagline. Perfect for intros or outros, it delivers an energetic, modern look that fits creators and businesses alike. Easily customize colors, logo, and text to match your branding and go live in minutes. Ideal for channel branding, uploads, and promotional content where you want instant recognition and strong calls to engage.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us