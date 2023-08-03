YouTuber Reveal

Launch your videos with a bold YouTube-focused logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics opener bursts with floating social badges—likes, comments, and bell icons—framing a dynamic play emblem that transitions into your brand logo and tagline. Perfect for intros or outros, it delivers an energetic, modern look that fits creators and businesses alike. Easily customize colors, logo, and text to match your branding and go live in minutes. Ideal for channel branding, uploads, and promotional content where you want instant recognition and strong calls to engage.