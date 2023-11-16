Screen Display Lyrics

Showcase your songs with an immersive on-screen lyric video. This 3D TV/monitor scene pairs crisp typewriter lyrics with an audio‑reactive spectrum, timer, and subtle particle ambience. Choose between CRT, flat TV, or curved monitor looks, tweak colors and fonts, and dial in spectrum styles for any genre. Designed for music releases, teasers, or social posts, it keeps the focus on your words and beat. Import subtitles, add your track, and let the visuals pulse to the music for a polished, professional result.