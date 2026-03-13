Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Blackhole Lyrics - Originall - Poster image

Blackhole Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Cosmic
Music visualization
Music
Black hole
12exports
rating
Transform your music into an epic cosmic experience. This lyric video template blends a swirling black hole scene with audio‑reactive equalizer bars and kinetic, glitch‑styled typography. Add your track and lyrics to sync instantly, then customize fonts, colors, line breaks, and layout accents. A built‑in timer, optional logo and author info keep your branding on point. Designed for energetic tracks across genres, the luminous rings, space ambience, and beat‑driven motion create a captivating visualizer that keeps viewers hooked. Perfect for releases, teasers, and uploads on any platform—fast to set up and easy to personalize.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us