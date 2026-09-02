Turn any track into a blazing statement. This audio‑reactive visualizer ignites your logo and titles with animated flames, neon glow and gritty textures, all driven by your music. Dial in spectrum range and boost, shake and noise, and customize colors across flames, text and background. A clean timer and progress readout keep viewers locked in while grain and scratches add underground attitude. Perfect for single drops, label promos and channel uploads, it scales to your soundtrack length. Make your next release impossible to ignore.