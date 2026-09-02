Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Acid Burn Visualizer - Original - Poster image

AcidBurn

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Grunge
Fire
Audio reactive
11exports
rating
Turn any track into a blazing statement. This audio‑reactive visualizer ignites your logo and titles with animated flames, neon glow and gritty textures, all driven by your music. Dial in spectrum range and boost, shake and noise, and customize colors across flames, text and background. A clean timer and progress readout keep viewers locked in while grain and scratches add underground attitude. Perfect for single drops, label promos and channel uploads, it scales to your soundtrack length. Make your next release impossible to ignore.
TippyTop profile image
TippyTop
Edit
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
Fire Paper Lyrics
By milinkovic
Edit
2K
Fire Paper Lyrics Media Theme theme video
Third Eye Pulse
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
Third Eye Pulse Original theme video
Neon DJ Nexus Lyrics
By milinkovic
Edit
2K
Neon DJ Nexus Lyrics Original Theme theme video
TV Inferno Viz
By TippyTop
Edit
2K
TV Inferno Viz Urban Rooftop1 theme video
Pulse of Bone
By tinomotion
Edit
2K
Pulse of Bone Original theme video
Vinyl Blaze Lyrics
By milinkovic
Edit
2K
Vinyl Blaze Lyrics Original Theme theme video
TV Inferno Lyrics
By TippyTop
Edit
2K
TV Inferno Lyrics Urban Rooftop theme video
Tunnel Vision Viz
By bbpixel
Edit
2K
Tunnel Vision Viz Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us